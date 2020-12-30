Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

