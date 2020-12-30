Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.12. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $248.35 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.