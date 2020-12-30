Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

