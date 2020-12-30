Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Gap Up to $15.17

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $17.58. Airgain shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 4,080 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airgain by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

