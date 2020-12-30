iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.10

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

