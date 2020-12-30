Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.06. Datasea shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 101 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

