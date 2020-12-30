iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.21

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.21 and last traded at $223.09, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

