Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.57

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 10018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

