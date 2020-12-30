Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.94

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 19456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3,916.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1,425.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 149.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 57,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

