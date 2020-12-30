Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Eric P. Karros Purchases 9,245 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Director Eric P. Karros purchased 9,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $84,499.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $187,671.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SPLP opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

