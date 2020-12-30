NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan Sells 7,173 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $286,991.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murray Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Murray Bryan sold 5,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.