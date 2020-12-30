Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of XRAY opened at $51.25 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.