Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Myomo posted earnings of ($4.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

NASDAQ MYO opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

