Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.61

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $861.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.