Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.61

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on TPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $861.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.