Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.26

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 24979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,986,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 247,412 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

