Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.02

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 9201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,002. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

