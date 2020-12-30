Zachary Levenick Buys 4,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at about $3,699,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

