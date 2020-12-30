Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $348.07

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $348.07 and last traded at $347.89, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

