ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.96

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 11539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The company has a market cap of $711.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

