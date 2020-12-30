Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.
Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.
In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $39,994,000.
Shares of NYSE:BLI opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.