Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 733,099 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

