Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,363 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 2,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 244,274 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.