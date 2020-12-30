Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,854 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $145,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

