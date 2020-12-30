iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.33

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.33 and last traded at $73.24, with a volume of 1191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

