American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.87. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

