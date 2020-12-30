Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.70

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 21059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 1,352,294 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,568,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,861,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 195,943 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

