Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.09

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 11651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

