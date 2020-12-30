Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.99

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 122,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

