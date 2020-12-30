Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GMS (GMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GMS (NYSE: GMS):

12/22/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

12/16/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

12/15/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

12/11/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2020 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

12/4/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/4/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/17/2020 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 253.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 136.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

