Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer Mark Adrian Luscher Purchases 28,270 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer Mark Adrian Luscher purchased 28,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,014.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,859.75.

MBX opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$45.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28.

Get Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) alerts:

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.