Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock Sells 289 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
