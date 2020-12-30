Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock Sells 289 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

