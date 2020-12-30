Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CFO Sells 4,327 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RVI stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Retail Value by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Retail Value by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

