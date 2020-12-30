Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.29 Million

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce sales of $527.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.88 million and the highest is $554.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $743.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

