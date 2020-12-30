Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.90

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 1764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.
The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
