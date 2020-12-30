Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.90

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 1764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

