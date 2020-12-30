NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.49

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. Analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

