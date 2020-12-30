X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.90. X Financial shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

