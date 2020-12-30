PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.57

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.57 and last traded at $119.30, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.85.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $149,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

