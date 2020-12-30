F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.39

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $9.93. F-star Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 600 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.