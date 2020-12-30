Santos Salvador Dada Sells 3,400 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $17,535.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $5,408.00.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

