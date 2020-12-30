OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller Sells 38,591 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPTN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

