Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

