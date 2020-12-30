Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month High at $363.44

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $363.44 and last traded at $359.74, with a volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,509 shares of company stock worth $77,275,337. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roku by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

