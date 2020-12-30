Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

12/29/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is benefiting from solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher modem sales and Optane bit growth. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry. Intel has raised 2020 guidance, anticipating momentum for 10 nanometer (nm) mobile processors used in consumer notebook PCs, to continue in the fourth quarter, led by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online trends. However, anticipated decline in PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Notably, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, sluggish data center demand across enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance. Also, unfavorable product mix is a headwind, at least in the near term.”

12/22/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

11/2/2020 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 87,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 268,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 70,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

