Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Surgery Partners worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

