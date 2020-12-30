Strs Ohio Sells 13,000 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

