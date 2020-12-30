ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.22. ATA Creativity Global shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 903 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

About ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

