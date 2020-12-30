Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.46. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 50 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

