Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.46. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 50 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
