CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $101.73

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.73, but opened at $92.00. CureVac shares last traded at $91.70, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,241,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

