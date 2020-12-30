American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.19. American Battery Metals shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 10,846,270 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 1,300 lithium mining claims covering an area of 30,000 acres located in the Western Nevada basin in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Oroplata Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Battery Metals Corporation in May 2019.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.