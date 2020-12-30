DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $4.30. DPW shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,933 shares.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

